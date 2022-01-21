Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00HullHull City
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham26166470234754
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn27147644301449
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Luton249873629735
12Sheff Utd249693132-133
13Millwall258982728-133
14Preston258982932-333
15Blackpool2696112732-533
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2677122639-1328
19Hull2675142231-926
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2684143047-1722
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
