League Two
RochdaleRochdale15:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green24157248212752
2Tranmere25136627151245
3Sutton United2513484133843
4Northampton2412573224841
5Swindon2411763930940
6Newport2510874234838
7Mansfield2411583230238
8Exeter2491053526937
9Port Vale2310583627935
10Salford259792924534
11Bradford2471163129232
12Crawley2495102934-532
13Leyton Orient22710537211631
14Harrogate238693535030
15Walsall247892932-329
16Bristol Rovers228592933-429
17Hartlepool2585122436-1229
18Rochdale236983032-227
19Carlisle2569101930-1127
20Stevenage2669112441-1727
21Barrow2468102528-326
22Colchester2457121935-1622
23Scunthorpe25310121944-2519
24Oldham2446142239-1718
