Southampton v Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne's winner against Chelsea last Saturday further strengthened their position at the top of the table

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Tino Livramento, Alex McCarthy and Will Smallbone remain out injured.

Moussa Djenepo is at the Africa Cup of Nations but Mohamed Elyounoussi and Theo Walcott are in contention again after isolating due to Covid-19.

Manchester City await news on whether Nathan Ake, Cole Palmer and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be fit.

Riyad Mahrez could be available after Algeria were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton played really well when they came to Etihad Stadium in September. They got a point and were unlucky not to get all three.

But this Manchester City team is a different beast now compared with the way they were playing four months ago. They have won their past 12 league games and just look irresistible.

Saints were in pretty good form before they lost to Wolves last time out, and I am sure they will have a go at City, but Pep Guardiola's side seem to have an answer for everything at the moment.

Prediction: 0-2

He's the only keeper with at least 100 Premier League appearances to record a clean sheet in as many as half of them

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won eight of the 10 most recent league meetings.

Southampton earned a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture but haven't avoided defeat in both league encounters in a season since 2002-03.

Southampton

Southampton's current seven-match unbeaten home league streak is their longest since a run of nine between March and October 2016.

Their only defeat in 10 home league fixtures this season came against Wolves in September.

They have won their last two Premier League home games against sides starting the day top of the table, having beaten Everton and Liverpool last season.

Saints have recorded 10 home wins against the reigning champions of the Premier League, a tally beaten only by Liverpool's 14.

They could become just the third club to keep a clean sheet in both top-flight matches versus a Pep Guardiola-managed team in a season, emulating Borussia Monchengladbach (2014-15) and Manchester United (2020-21).

After keeping five clean sheets in eight league games between September and November, they have conceded in each of their last 10 top-flight matches.

James Ward-Prowse has scored 12 direct free-kicks in the Premier League, a total bettered only by David Beckham's 18.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 12 Premier League games in a row by an aggregate score of 34-7. The 36 points they have accrued since losing to Crystal Palace in October is 13 more than any other side in the division.

The only team to win as many as 12 successive top-flight matches in a season and not go on to win the title was Preston North End in 1891-92.

City have won the last 19 league fixtures in which they have scored first.

Their 13 clean sheets is a top-flight high this season. Only two of the 13 goals conceded by City have come before half-time, the fewest in the division.

They have conceded just two goals from set pieces this season (one penalty, one from a corner), three fewer than any other side.

