Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Midfielder Ruben Neves has been a key player for Wolves this season but missed last weekend's win over Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank can select from an unchanged squad.

Frank Onyeka remains on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while the game comes too soon for the club's injured players.

Ruben Neves, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is available for Wolves and new signing Chiquinho could be involved.

Romain Saiss is on international duty and Hwang Hee-chan, Willy Boly, Marcal, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are still injured.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford are still creating chances but they haven't been scoring as many recently, and they have started letting in a lot of goals - 10 in their past three games.

In contrast, Wolves are going great at the moment, and they have got the top six in their sights.

We know how good Wolves are defensively and, although they don't score lots of goals, they don't concede many either - 15 in 20 games so far. Manchester City are the only top-flight team with a better record than that at the back.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford host Wolves in the top flight for the first time since completing a league double over them with a 4-1 win at Griffin Park on 18 January 1947.

Wolves have failed to score in three of their past four away league games against Brentford.

Brentford

The Bees have lost five of their past six league fixtures.

Brentford's solitary victory in nine Premier League games on a Saturday came away to Wolves in September (D4, L4). They've only taken one point from their four Saturday fixtures at home so far.

Thomas Frank's side have conceded three goals or more in each of their three most recent league matches, as many times as they had in their first 19 this season.

They have let in the opening goal in 14 of their previous 15 top-flight games.

Brentford could become just the second promoted side to complete the Premier League double over Wolves, emulating Birmingham City in 2009-10.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have earned 10 points from their past four top-flight fixtures and can win four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since April 2018.

They are attempting to start a year with three league victories in a row for the first time since 1994 in the second tier.

Bruno Lage's side have the second-best defensive record in the division and haven't conceded a first-half goal in any of their 13 most recent league games.

Wolves can equal the club top-flight record of three successive away clean sheets, most recently achieved in March 1960.

The only goal conceded by Wolves in open play in their past nine Premier League matches was Divock Origi's winner for Liverpool in December.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa has saved 24 of the last 25 shots on target he has faced in open play in the Premier League.

