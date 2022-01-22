Premier League
EvertonEverton0Aston VillaAston Villa1

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia header earns win for visitors

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emiliano Buendia's goal against Everton
Emiliano Buendia's header just before the break was the Argentine's second Aston Villa goal since his summer move from Norwich

Duncan Ferguson's second reign as Everton caretaker manager started with a defeat against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The Scotsman stepped in following the sacking of Rafael Benitez but the move did not immediately produce the desired response as Emiliano Buendia's header in first-half added time settled a scrappy encounter.

Villa's victory was particularly sweet for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as well as ex-Everton defender Lucas Digne, who provided the corner for Buendia's winner.

The goal was followed by disgraceful scenes as celebrating Villa players were struck by objects thrown from the crowd.

Everton will feel their second-half pressure, based on an aerial bombardment, should have brought some reward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned Anthony Gordon's cross over from close range and Ben Godfrey's header was scrambled off the line by a combination of Tyrone Mings and keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It leaves Everton with only six points from their last 42, searching for a new manager, and sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone of the Premier League.

Where now for Everton?

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: We need a result 'very soon' - Ferguson

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright were banking on a 'bounce' from the appointment of Ferguson in order to revive a season sliding into danger and which resulted in Benitez's sacking.

It did not work on a flat afternoon at Goodison Park, which ended with fans staying behind on the Gwladys Street End chanting "sack the board" and waving banners of protest.

A plane also flew overhead before kick-off demanding the removal of Kenwright, who was also a target for abusive chants after the final whistle.

This is a genuine crisis for Everton as they not only face a relegation battle but must also make yet another decisive decision on their next manager.

Even the atmosphere inside Goodison Park was not lifted for long by the talismanic Ferguson's presence on the touchline, with Everton failing to produce a shot in the first half.

It was a grim spectacle, outlining exactly why Everton's one win in 14 league games has led to growing unrest among the fan base.

Everton improved after the break and threatened an equaliser but the danger was based largely on a succession of long balls rather than any guile, although Demarai Gray and substitute Anthony Gordon did their best to provide creativity.

However Everton came up short and once more face a pivotal moment, one they cannot afford to get wrong again.

Villa dig deep for victory

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Gerrard hails 'strongest' performance so far

This was a Villa victory based more on sweat than quality, but manager Gerrard will be no less delighted for that.

In a tight first half, any danger was produced by Villa and it was fitting that Buendia's angled header from a corner gave them the lead as the Argentine was the game's most dangerous player at that stage.

Villa were presented with a different challenge after the break as Everton turned up the tempo and the pressure, hoping the height provided by Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Mina and Godfrey might make a difference.

The visitors lived dangerously at times but it was a backs-to-the-wall effort that yielded three points as their defenders put bodies on the line to secure an important victory.

Buendia's excellence was the perfect response to those who felt he might be forced out by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, who understandably tired as he adjusts to life back in the Premier League.

Player of the match

BuendíaEmiliano Buendía

with an average of 8.10

Everton

  1. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.32

  2. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.82

  3. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.79

  4. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.48

  5. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.38

  6. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.34

  7. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.33

  8. Squad number7Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    4.27

  9. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    4.23

  10. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.20

  11. Squad number62Player nameOnyango
    Average rating

    4.15

  12. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    4.08

  13. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    4.01

  14. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    3.93

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.65

  3. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.65

  4. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.65

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.59

  6. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    7.57

  7. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.52

  8. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    7.50

  9. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.49

  10. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.49

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.32

  12. Squad number33Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    6.52

  13. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.44

  14. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    6.33

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Kenny
  • 13MinaBooked at 58mins
  • 4Holgate
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 83mins
  • 14TownsendSubstituted forGordonat 56'minutes
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forOnyangoat 65'minutes
  • 21André GomesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAllanat 51'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 11Gray
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 50mins

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 15Begovic
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 25Gbamin
  • 33Rondón
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MartínezBooked at 68mins
  • 2CashBooked at 75mins
  • 4Konsa
  • 5MingsBooked at 86mins
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forHauseat 90+1'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forIngsat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Targett
  • 8Sanson
  • 18Young
  • 20Ings
  • 25Olsen
  • 29Hayden
  • 30Hause
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 47Iroegbunam
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
38,203

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  4. Booking

    Danny Ings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  10. Post update

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Booking

    Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

  16. Post update

    Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa).

  18. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

1242 comments

  • Comment posted by D73, at 14:33 22 Jan

    It was nice for Lucas Digne to finally get a win at Goodison 😅

    • Reply posted by Shelia1941, at 14:40 22 Jan

      Shelia1941 replied:
      😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by D73, at 14:31 22 Jan

    To be fair Everton did play in the style of how Duncan Ferguson was as a player, all huff and puff with no real quality 😅

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, at 14:34 22 Jan

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      They just rely on thuggishness. That will never stop while Ferguson is at the club. Rafa wanted them to play football but Ferguson has no idea how to coach that. They're an embarrassment to the game these days. They're going to get relegated and it will be years before they come back, if ever.

  • Comment posted by Wut, at 14:32 22 Jan

    I sincerely hope Everton get relegated. Disgraceful from the fans.

  • Comment posted by bbc admin, at 14:34 22 Jan

    The reporter just said to Matty Cash, "Everton threw everything at you".

    I bet he wished he could rephrase that!

    • Reply posted by Enjoy Yourself, at 14:37 22 Jan

      Enjoy Yourself replied:
      Typically of Everton. It missed

  • Comment posted by Andy, at 14:29 22 Jan

    Well done Villa

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, at 15:12 22 Jan

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Villa have been awesome since Gerrard took over and are clearly a team on the rise. Should challenge for a Euro place this season if they keep it up.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, at 14:34 22 Jan

    That’s lousy behaviour from the Everton fans

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, at 14:37 22 Jan

    As a blue I’m disgusted by the bottle throwing.
    Villa deserved the lead and structured themselves to defend the goal and did it brilliantly.
    We worked hard enough but lack quality and confidence. We are in deep trouble and it’s not going to turn overnight.
    Gordon should have started as he is a ball player. We need a quality manager and not Ferguson. Dunc is just a stop gap and nothing more.

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, at 14:52 22 Jan

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      I thought about that, but it struck me keeping Gordon out of the 20 minute frenzy that I expected when Digne, Coutinho, Ings in a Gerard managed side arrived for Ferguson's first game was probably good management. He came on when he could do most damage.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 14:31 22 Jan

    Hard fought Win - Well done Aston Villa

    Bad luck Everton as you showed good fight.

    Coutinho still finding his feet and I thought Buendía was Excellent.

    • Reply posted by MrPostal, at 14:37 22 Jan

      MrPostal replied:
      We made it tougher than it should have been.
      The magician isn't sharp enough yet to start.

      Everton better in the second half

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, at 14:33 22 Jan

    Everton fans chucking bottles at Digne, very poor. Wonder why he left?

    They are looking like relegation fodder averaging less than a point a game.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 14:43 22 Jan

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who would thought Everton fans would become like thugs

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, at 15:25 22 Jan

    The bizzies caught the bottle throwers and issued them with a compulsory attending order as punishment.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, at 14:32 22 Jan

    Good to see Druncan Ferguson have an influence on the home crowd so soon. They’re already on the bottle too.

    Great job Villa!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 15:14 22 Jan

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Ok, Everton fans we are all in agreement, we would rather that you left early than threw bottles or other objects at the opposition.

      Well done Villa.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, at 14:31 22 Jan

    If Everton are relying on the petulant Richarlison to get them out of trouble they are misguided - more concerned with confrontation that contribution. Holgate and Calvert-Lewin also in danger of believing all the hype that is written about them; latter should focus on football not fashion. Everton are relegation fodder with the players they currently have.

    • Reply posted by Lets be sensible about this, at 14:33 22 Jan

      Lets be sensible about this replied:
      Richarlison is worse than fernandez for whining at the ref....trouble is he causes most of the problems in the first place!

  • Comment posted by deejohnny, at 14:31 22 Jan

    Well done Villa heading into the right direction

    • Reply posted by Desi786, at 14:46 22 Jan

      Desi786 replied:
      And Everton in other direction..mainly fans.

  • Comment posted by SOTC, at 14:34 22 Jan

    Everton are Wimbledon mk2 the ball had altitude sickness

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, at 15:05 22 Jan

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      Hope so, that will mean we beat Liverpool in an FA Cup final. ;-)

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, at 14:29 22 Jan

    Nice one Stevie lad. I know it's unlikely but it would be brilliant if Neverton got relegated 😆

    Small club

    • Reply posted by Rapha Elle, at 14:32 22 Jan

      Rapha Elle replied:
      Your life must be a joy. You live on BBC football pages hahahaha

  • Comment posted by TheQuietManJohnWayne, at 14:28 22 Jan

    Nice to see some real fight amd aggression from the Toffees today. Ferguson galvanises the team and fans like no one else. Villa played well but we matched them and had some good chances in the second half. Their goal was well worked. Disgusted with bottle incident: disgraceful behaviour. Ban for life.

    • Reply posted by mull73, at 14:37 22 Jan

      mull73 replied:
      Going down you were awful

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, at 14:38 22 Jan

    Stevie G walking off at half time looking straight at the BS fans! 😏

    LEGEND 😂😂👍

    • Reply posted by overthehill, at 14:46 22 Jan

      overthehill replied:
      Lost a title mind😘

  • Comment posted by baz21, at 16:45 22 Jan

    Evertonian all my life, but I hope they find whoever threw the bottles are found and banned from the stadium, absolutely disgraceful and can only apologise to the Villa players and supporters,embarrassed by a few of my own supporters is an understatement.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, at 16:56 22 Jan

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Not like Everton Fans

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, at 14:57 22 Jan

    Duncan Ferguson honours
    FA Cup 1995
    Premier League team of the week Feb 1995
    Threw a good tackle in 1994 x4 1995 x6
    Strangled someone 1994
    Shouted at Sami Hyypia 2004
    Best dish washer HMP Barlinnie 1995

    • Reply posted by Comrade of Comrad Pravda, at 15:28 22 Jan

      Comrade of Comrad Pravda replied:
      Try telling him in person ;-)

  • Comment posted by real-social-dad, at 14:35 22 Jan

    Duncan Ferguson is not the answer. He is the problem. Shouting and acting hard doesn't make you a hero or legend

    • Reply posted by bigwats99, at 14:37 22 Jan