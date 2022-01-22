Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emiliano Buendia's header just before the break was the Argentine's second Aston Villa goal since his summer move from Norwich

Duncan Ferguson's second reign as Everton caretaker manager started with a defeat against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The Scotsman stepped in following the sacking of Rafael Benitez but the move did not immediately produce the desired response as Emiliano Buendia's header in first-half added time settled a scrappy encounter.

Villa's victory was particularly sweet for former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as well as ex-Everton defender Lucas Digne, who provided the corner for Buendia's winner.

The goal was followed by disgraceful scenes as celebrating Villa players were struck by objects thrown from the crowd.

Everton will feel their second-half pressure, based on an aerial bombardment, should have brought some reward as Dominic Calvert-Lewin turned Anthony Gordon's cross over from close range and Ben Godfrey's header was scrambled off the line by a combination of Tyrone Mings and keeper Emiliano Martinez.

It leaves Everton with only six points from their last 42, searching for a new manager, and sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone of the Premier League.

Where now for Everton?

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: We need a result 'very soon' - Ferguson

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright were banking on a 'bounce' from the appointment of Ferguson in order to revive a season sliding into danger and which resulted in Benitez's sacking.

It did not work on a flat afternoon at Goodison Park, which ended with fans staying behind on the Gwladys Street End chanting "sack the board" and waving banners of protest.

A plane also flew overhead before kick-off demanding the removal of Kenwright, who was also a target for abusive chants after the final whistle.

This is a genuine crisis for Everton as they not only face a relegation battle but must also make yet another decisive decision on their next manager.

Even the atmosphere inside Goodison Park was not lifted for long by the talismanic Ferguson's presence on the touchline, with Everton failing to produce a shot in the first half.

It was a grim spectacle, outlining exactly why Everton's one win in 14 league games has led to growing unrest among the fan base.

Everton improved after the break and threatened an equaliser but the danger was based largely on a succession of long balls rather than any guile, although Demarai Gray and substitute Anthony Gordon did their best to provide creativity.

However Everton came up short and once more face a pivotal moment, one they cannot afford to get wrong again.

Villa dig deep for victory

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Gerrard hails 'strongest' performance so far

This was a Villa victory based more on sweat than quality, but manager Gerrard will be no less delighted for that.

In a tight first half, any danger was produced by Villa and it was fitting that Buendia's angled header from a corner gave them the lead as the Argentine was the game's most dangerous player at that stage.

Villa were presented with a different challenge after the break as Everton turned up the tempo and the pressure, hoping the height provided by Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Mina and Godfrey might make a difference.

The visitors lived dangerously at times but it was a backs-to-the-wall effort that yielded three points as their defenders put bodies on the line to secure an important victory.

Buendia's excellence was the perfect response to those who felt he might be forced out by the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, who understandably tired as he adjusts to life back in the Premier League.

Player of the match Buendía Emiliano Buendía with an average of 8.10 Everton Everton Everton

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Everton Avg Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.32 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 4.82 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.79 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.48 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.38 Squad number 13 Player name Mina Average rating 4.34 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 4.33 Squad number 7 Player name Richarlison Average rating 4.27 Squad number 14 Player name Townsend Average rating 4.23 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 4.20 Squad number 62 Player name Onyango Average rating 4.15 Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 4.08 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 4.01 Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 3.93 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 8.10 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.65 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 7.65 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 7.65 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.59 Squad number 1 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.57 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 7.52 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 7.50 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.49 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 7.49 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.32 Squad number 33 Player name Chukwuemeka Average rating 6.52 Squad number 20 Player name Ings Average rating 6.44 Squad number 30 Player name Hause Average rating 6.33

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-4-2 1 Pickford 2 Kenny 13 Mina 4 Holgate 22 Godfrey 14 Townsend 16 Doucouré 21 André Gomes 11 Gray 7 Richarlison 9 Calvert-Lewin 1 Pickford

2 Kenny

13 Mina Booked at 58mins

4 Holgate

22 Godfrey Booked at 83mins

14 Townsend Substituted for Gordon at 56' minutes

16 Doucouré Substituted for Onyango at 65' minutes

21 André Gomes Booked at 45mins Substituted for Allan at 51' minutes Booked at 82mins

11 Gray

7 Richarlison

9 Calvert-Lewin Booked at 50mins Substitutes 5 Keane

6 Allan

15 Begovic

23 Coleman

24 Gordon

25 Gbamin

33 Rondón

61 Dobbin

62 Onyango Aston Villa Formation 4-3-3 1 Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 27 Digne 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 41 J Ramsey 10 Buendía 11 Watkins 23 Coutinho 1 Martínez Booked at 68mins

2 Cash Booked at 75mins

4 Konsa

5 Mings Booked at 86mins

27 Digne

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz

41 J Ramsey

10 Buendía Substituted for Hause at 90+1' minutes

11 Watkins Substituted for Ings at 79' minutes Booked at 90mins

23 Coutinho Substituted for Chukwuemeka at 74' minutes Substitutes 3 Targett

8 Sanson

18 Young

20 Ings

25 Olsen

29 Hayden

30 Hause

33 Chukwuemeka

47 Iroegbunam Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 38,203 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 0, Aston Villa 1. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lucas Digne. Booking Danny Ings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa). Post update Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton). Substitution Substitution, Aston Villa. Kortney Hause replaces Emiliano Buendía. Post update Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton). Post update Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa). Post update Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Danny Ings (Aston Villa). Post update Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward