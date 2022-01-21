Manchester United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was far from happy when he was substituted at Brentford on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof will miss this game after a burglary at his house, while Jadon Sancho could also be absent due to personal reasons.

Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, but Scott McTominay should be fit.

West Ham await news on whether Tomas Soucek and Kurt Zouma could feature.

Said Benrahma may return after Algeria were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations, but Mark Noble is again set to be absent with a knee injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The race is on for the Champions League places with only two points separating West Ham in fourth and Manchester United in seventh.

Ralf Rangnick's side, who have got a game in hand on the Hammers, are still a hotchpotch of a team, but they managed to beat Brentford on Wednesday, which was hugely important for their season.

The Hammers are pretty consistent, but the problem with predicting Manchester United games at the moment is that you don't know what kind of performance you are going to get from them. Every time they play it seems to be a different story.

Prediction: 2-1

They could match the achievements of Aston Villa (1919-20), Tottenham (1989-90) and Chelsea (2004-05). The Hammers beat the Red Devils at Old Trafford in the League Cup in September

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just seven of the 51 Premier League meetings.

Manchester United have triumphed in 20 of their 25 Premier League home games versus the Hammers and are unbeaten in 13 against them at Old Trafford since a 1-0 defeat in May 2007.

This is just the fifth time in the Premier League that West Ham face Manchester United while sitting above them in the table. However, the Hammers have failed to win any of the previous such games.

West Ham have failed to score multiple goals in each of their past 35 away games versus United in all competitions since a 3-2 top-flight victory in August 1986.

Manchester United

The Red Devils beat Brentford in midweek but are yet to win consecutive fixtures under Ralf Rangnick.

United are in danger of losing their first two home league matches in a year for the first time since 1985 under Ron Atkinson.

They could also suffer three consecutive Premier League defeats in Saturday 3pm kick-offs for the first time.

Manchester United have had 115 corners this season but are the only side yet to score from one in the top flight this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six goals in his last five Premier League appearances against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost all three of their Premier League away fixtures this season against other teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

Failure to win would bring David Moyes level with Harry Redknapp on 15 Premier League away visits to Old Trafford as a manager without ever earning three points.

Moyes is winless in each of his last 44 Premier League away games as a manager against the established big six clubs since his Everton side won 2-1 at Manchester City in December 2010.

No side has scored more goals from corners since the start of 2020 in the Premier League than West Ham, with 24.

There have been 71 goals scored in West Ham's Premier League matches this season, a tally beaten only by games involving Liverpool.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have contributed more Premier League assists this season than Jarrod Bowen's seven. However, Bowen has only scored three goals in his 43 top-flight away appearances.

