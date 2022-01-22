Chesterfield v Aldershot Town

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|23
|14
|5
|4
|38
|18
|20
|47
|2
|Chesterfield
|22
|13
|7
|2
|44
|20
|24
|46
|3
|Stockport
|22
|13
|3
|6
|42
|24
|18
|42
|4
|Boreham Wood
|20
|12
|6
|2
|29
|13
|16
|42
|5
|Notts County
|21
|12
|5
|4
|40
|25
|15
|41
|6
|Bromley
|22
|12
|5
|5
|38
|25
|13
|41
|7
|Dag & Red
|23
|12
|3
|8
|45
|29
|16
|39
|8
|Wrexham
|22
|11
|6
|5
|38
|23
|15
|39
|9
|Grimsby
|22
|11
|3
|8
|34
|23
|11
|36
|10
|Solihull Moors
|22
|10
|6
|6
|29
|23
|6
|36
|11
|Yeovil
|21
|9
|4
|8
|22
|22
|0
|31
|12
|Torquay
|23
|9
|4
|10
|36
|37
|-1
|31
|13
|Eastleigh
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|31
|14
|Woking
|22
|9
|1
|12
|36
|36
|0
|28
|15
|Barnet
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|16
|Altrincham
|24
|7
|5
|12
|36
|43
|-7
|26
|17
|Aldershot
|23
|7
|4
|12
|28
|37
|-9
|25
|18
|Southend
|22
|7
|4
|11
|21
|33
|-12
|25
|19
|Wealdstone
|21
|6
|6
|9
|21
|31
|-10
|24
|20
|Maidenhead United
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|41
|-17
|22
|21
|Weymouth
|21
|4
|3
|14
|23
|42
|-19
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|22
|3
|2
|17
|20
|47
|-27
|11
|23
|Dover
|23
|0
|4
|19
|19
|53
|-34
|-8
