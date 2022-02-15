Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2

Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hoban
  • 10Mailer
  • 22Draper
  • 4McHardyBooked at 41mins
  • 2Omar
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 8Dingwall
  • 3Towler
  • 9Hester
  • 11AllenSubstituted forSopelat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5B
  • 12Hanratty
  • 14Sopel
  • 15Cameron
  • 16Machado
  • 17Peters
  • 18Cooper
  • 21Dunn
  • 23El-Zubaidi

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Fleming
  • 9Smith
  • 8Hunter
  • 11Garrity
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Wallace
  • 16Clark
  • 17Johnston
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Steele
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Fin Allen.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 2.

  3. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

  6. Booking

    Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 2. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fin Allen (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).

  12. Post update

    Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Fleming (Annan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).

  16. Post update

    Kyle Fleming (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

  18. Post update

    Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar24136545261945
3Annan Athletic24125740281241
4Edinburgh City2410773233-137
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113341-830
7Stirling2475122833-526
8Elgin2567122438-1425
9Albion2365122537-1223
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

