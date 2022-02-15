Elgin City v Annan Athletic

Substitution, Elgin City. Aidan Sopel replaces Fin Allen.
Elgin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hoban
- 10Mailer
- 22Draper
- 4McHardyBooked at 41mins
- 2Omar
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 8Dingwall
- 3Towler
- 9Hester
- 11AllenSubstituted forSopelat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5B
- 12Hanratty
- 14Sopel
- 15Cameron
- 16Machado
- 17Peters
- 18Cooper
- 21Dunn
- 23El-Zubaidi
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Lowdon
- 4Moxon
- 7Fleming
- 9Smith
- 8Hunter
- 11Garrity
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Docherty
- 15Wallace
- 16Clark
- 17Johnston
- 18McCartney
- 19Steele
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
First Half ends, Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 2.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Elgin City 0, Annan Athletic 2. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Angus Mailer (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Fin Allen (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Elgin City).
Michael Garrity (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Fleming (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Rory MacEwan (Elgin City).
Kyle Fleming (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Lewis Hunter (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Angus Mailer (Elgin City).