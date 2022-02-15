Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic

Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2Moore
- 5McGregor
- 4Banner
- 3Hancock
- 11Paterson
- 6Grant
- 8Roberts
- 10Leitch
- 23Mackin
- 9Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Francis
- 14McNiff
- 15Creaney
- 16Flanagan
- 17Law
- 19Laird
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 25Fisher
- 19Munro
- 6Whyte
- 26Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 12Hutton
- 17McCluskey
- 9Aitken
- 22Moore
Substitutes
- 3Strachan
- 11Anderson
- 15Hussain
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Forfar Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Forfar Athletic 1.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Mason Hancock (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Attempt saved. Dylan Paterson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.