Scottish League Two
StirlingStirling Albion0ForfarForfar Athletic1

Stirling Albion v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2Moore
  • 5McGregor
  • 4Banner
  • 3Hancock
  • 11Paterson
  • 6Grant
  • 8Roberts
  • 10Leitch
  • 23Mackin
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Francis
  • 14McNiff
  • 15Creaney
  • 16Flanagan
  • 17Law
  • 19Laird

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 25Fisher
  • 19Munro
  • 6Whyte
  • 26Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 12Hutton
  • 17McCluskey
  • 9Aitken
  • 22Moore

Substitutes

  • 3Strachan
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Hussain
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Forfar Athletic 1.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Forfar Athletic 1.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andy Munro.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Andy Munro.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Hancock (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  13. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Paterson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  18. Post update

    Kurtis Roberts (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar24136545261945
3Annan Athletic24125740281241
4Edinburgh City2410773233-137
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113341-830
7Stirling2475122833-526
8Elgin2567122438-1425
9Albion2365122537-1223
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories