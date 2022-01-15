Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Zak Jules scored his first league goal for MK Dons against Rochdale in February

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Zak Jules from MK Dons on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old has made 27 League One appearances for the Dons since joining them a year ago from Walsall.

He also had spells with Shrewsbury and Macclesfield and played for Scotland at age group levels up to under-21.

"I can't speak highly enough of Zak's character but he has not played the football he has wanted to," said Dons boss Liam Manning.

