Jamie Paterson has played for Walsall, Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Bristol City and Derby

Jamie Paterson was not involved in Swansea City's draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday because he has told the club he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

BBC Wales Sport understands Paterson, 30, is not happy with his contract situation.

The forward has been one of Swansea's star performers this season, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances.

But there are now doubts over his future at the Championship club.

Swansea are not commenting on the situation, while BBC Sport Wales has contacted Paterson's representatives, Unique Sports Group, for comment.

Paterson was a free agent when Swansea signed him in August 2021 him on an initial one-year deal, which included the option of an extra year.

The Championship club took up that option earlier this month.h

Paterson had been close to triggering an automatic extension, which would have happened when he reached 25 Swansea appearances.

"We triggered the extension a little bit early so that's nothing to worry about now," Swansea head coach Russell Martin said on 9 January.

Paterson is understood to have told Martin and sporting director Mark Allen last Wednesday that he is not currently ready to play.

He has been a key figure in Martin's Swansea side having produced arguably the best form of his career this season, and has settled well at the Welsh club.

Paterson was released by Bristol City at the end of last season and had a spell on trial with Middlesbrough in pre-season before Swansea signed him the day before the 2021-22 campaign began.

With the January transfer window open, there are thought to be at least two rival Championship clubs interested in Paterson's services.

Paterson, who earns considerably less than Swansea's highest-paid players, could potentially land a more lucrative contract elsewhere, although any interested club would need to pay a fee to secure his services.

Paterson missed Swansea's FA Cup defeat to Southampton last week because of Covid-19, but he came out of isolation last Wednesday.

Martin said after the Huddersfield draw that Paterson was still feeling unwell when he reported to Swansea's training ground on Wednesday and Thursday.