From the section Scunthorpe

Luke Matheson made his league debut aged 15 years and 336 days for Rochdale

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Luke Matheson on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old right-back is the second loan signing the Iron have made in January following striker Sam Burns.

Matheson joined Wolves from Rochdale for £1m in January 2020 but has yet to play for the first team.

The England Under-18 player spent the first half of this season on loan at Scottish Championship side Hamilton.