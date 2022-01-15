Andriy Shevchenko sacked by Genoa after two months in charge
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Andriy Shevchenko has been sacked by Genoa, a little more than two months after taking over as coach.
The former Ukraine boss signed a deal until 2024 when he was appointed in November, but failed to win any of his nine league games in charge.
His sacking comes after a 3-1 Coppa Italia loss at his former club AC Milan on Thursday.
"The club thanks the coach and his staff for their hard work in recent months," read a club statement.
Former Genoa defender Abdoulay Konko has been promoted from the youth set-up to take charge of the first team on a temporary basis, with the assistance of Roberto Murgita.
Their three draws and six losses in Serie A under Shevchenko has left them 19th in the table, five points from safety.
Their next game is away to Fiorentina in Serie A on Monday.
