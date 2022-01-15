Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers have extended their lead at the top of Scottish League 1 after a narrow win over challengers Montrose.

Evergreen forward Rory McAllister's 10th-minute strike was enough for Paul Hartley's side to secure victory.

Airdrieonians move above Montrose into second after beating Falkirk 3-2.

Fourth-top Queen's Park drew 1-1 away to Alloa Athletic, Peterhead and Clyde shared a goal apiece, while second-bottom Dumbarton beat East Fife 2-0 to leave the visitors eight points adrift.

Cove are now eight points clear at the top after McAllister's close-range finish - his 16th goal of the season - secured a ninth consecutive win for Paul Hartley's side, who are now unbeaten in 15 outings after ending Montrose's own 14-game unbeaten league run.

Strikes from centre-half Callum Fordyce and midfielder Scott McGill in the final 10 minutes of the first half fired Airdrie towards their fifth consecutive victory.

Centre-half Brad McKay's header from a Charlie Telfer free-kick reduced the arrears two minutes after the break, but forward Calum Gallagher fired Airdrie back into a two-goal lead six minutes remaining before striker Anton Dowds headed his fourth goal in two games to ensure a nervous finish for the home side.

Midfielder Connor Smith shot Queen's Park into the lead seven minutes from half time, but striker Kevin Cawley headed in from a corner after the break to ensure that Alloa have not lost to the Glasgow side in 17 meetings since November 2008.

Barry Ferguson's Alloa are, though, now without a win in six outings while managerless Spiders have won once in 10 games.

Central defender Matthew Elsdon's first-half header looked to be securing Clyde a win that would have lifted the Bully Wee into fifth place until home midfielder Scott Brown fired the equaliser a minute into stoppage time.

Former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde set up one and scored another as Dumbarton ended a run of five consecutive defeats.

Striker Josh Oyinsan headed in Wylde's cross 10 minutes after the break before firing the second 10 minutes later against an East Fife side who have now gone 10 games without a victory.