Manzinga's 18th goal of the season won the match for title holders and leaders Linfield

Dominant Linfield extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to five points with a deserved 1-0 home victory over Ballymena United.

Christy Manzinga's fine early strike won the match at Windsor Park but the Blues needed a goal-line clearance from Niall Quinn to ensure all three points.

Larne suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by Dungannon Swifts while Crusaders beat Warrenpoint Town 1-0.

Glenavon claimed a 2-2 draw at Carrick as Coleraine and Portadown drew 0-0.

At Windsor Park, David Healy's title holders took advantage of second and third-placed Cliftonville and Glentoran not playing until Monday night to stretch their lead over the Reds to five points.

After losing the County Antrim Shield final to Larne on Tuesday night, it had been a relatively comfortable afternoon for the Blues until the final minute of injury time, when Quinn had to produce an excellent clearance off the line to thwart a close-range Conor Keeley effort.

Linfield started the game strongly and Stephen Fallon was just wide with a curling effort that was deflected before Manzinga opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his 18th goal of the season.

The Frenchman made a probing run down the left and cut inside looking to shoot but, as the ball broke in the box, Quinn laid it back to Manzinga and he lashed a superb strike past Sam Johnston and high into the net.

Manzinga was through on goal just a few minutes later but the visiting goalkeeper came off his line smartly to deny him and Johnston was called into action again soon after when Marty Donnelly struck a free-kick which the young keeper saved.

On-loan Rangers striker Chris McKee came off the bench for his first-team debut in the second half and he headed wide from close-range after being picked out by a pinpoint Kirk Millar cross.

Swifts spring a surprise at Larne

Lee Bonis started for Larne in their loss to the Swifts

Dungannon Swifts sprang a surprise by beating Co Antrim Shield winners Larne 1-0 at Inver Park.

It had all the hallmarks of a hangover display from a sluggish Larne side after their victory against Linfield in Tuesday night's final.

The Swifts struck after just three minutes with Rhyss Campbell pouncing on a defensive mistake before squaring for Ryan Mayse to fire home at the back post.

Larne improved in the second half and new signing Lee Bonis twice went close to netting on his first start after his high-profile move from Portadown.

Declan Dunne made a number of fine saves as Dungannon followed up the midweek win over relegation rivals Warrenpoint with another big victory.

It takes the Swifts six points clear of the bottom two while it's a massive blow to Larne's faint title hopes.

Crusaders go fourth with win at Warrenpoint

Crusaders won a tight encounter against Warrenpoint

Crusaders moved above Larne into fourth place after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

Paul Heatley came close to opening the scoring but his effort was well kept out by 18-year-old debutant Warrenpoint keeper Stephen McMullan.

The hosts almost grabbed the lead early in the second period when Alan O'Sullivan's vicious volley was brilliantly turned behind by Crusaders keeper Jonny Tuffey.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 74 minutes when Ross Clarke embarked on a mazy run close to the Warrenpoint penalty area before playing the ball into the feet of Paul Heatley. When Heatley's shot came back off the post, Clarke followed up to steer home the loose ball.

Daniel Byrne saw a header cleared off the line for Warrenpoint in the closing stages and they are now 11 points adrift of safety.

Glenavon come from two down to draw

Glenavon were celebrating after coming back to earn a point

Glenavon struck twice in injury-time to snatch a dramatic last-gasp 2-2 draw against Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue.

It was looking good for Rangers after Ben Tinley burst through before hitting the bottom corner on 32 minutes.

The visitors began to threaten in the second half and Josh Doyle wasted their best chance by rifling just wide from eight yards.

The miss was quickly punished as Tinley set up Jordan Gibson to side-foot home and make it 2-0 with 12 minutes left.

But the hosts were undone in the dying seconds as Matthew Snoddy slotted in before Matthew Fitzpatrick headed into the corner from a free-kick to spark Lurgan Blues celebrations.

Scoreless at Shamrock

Portadown and Coleraine's recent struggles to find form were evidenced as the sides battled out a drab scoreless draw at Shamrock Park.

In a first half of few chances, the best opening fell to Coleraine's Stephen Lowry but his effort from outside the penalty area was well saved by Jethren Barr, diving to his left.

Leading scorer Matthew Shevlin went close for Coleraine but his header from Conor McKendry's cross went the wrong side of the post.

Lowry had another shot straight at Barr in the second period but only rarely did the deadlock look like being broken by either side.

The draw takes Coleraine back above Ballymena United and into sixth place on goal difference, while Portadown move a point further away from Warrenpoint Town at the bottom of the table.