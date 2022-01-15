Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin's Swansea ended a three-game Championship losing streak by drawing at Huddersfield

Russell Martin hopes his team's potential will convince Swansea City's owners to do further business during the transfer window.

Cyrus Christie made a positive Swansea debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield while fellow new recruit Andrew Fisher was an unused substitute.

Martin has fingers crossed that more new faces will arrive this month.

"It's been difficult - we are spinning so many plates," the Swansea head coach told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's been a frustrating time. We have been so close to a couple of people and then it doesn't quite happen for various reasons.

"The strategy we have presented I think makes sense and I hope the owners see performances like this and realise with a bit of help that we can maybe kick on.

"Hopefully that will be the case by the end of the window, we will have to see."

Martin is keen on MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, while Swansea are in the market for a forward having allowed Liam Cullen and Morgan Whittaker to leave on loan this month.

Christie was a replacement for Ethan Laird, who was recalled by Manchester United, while Fisher's arrival saw fellow goalkeeper Steven Benda join Peterborough on loan.

Defender Jake Bidwell looks set to move on, probably to Coventry City, meaning Swansea may also look to strengthen the left side of their defence.

Martin has also been linked with another player he worked with at MK Dons, defender Harry Darling.