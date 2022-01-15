Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town are without a win in eight games in League One

Cheltenham Town say they are "saddened" by reports of homophobic abuse during Saturday's League One draw with Charlton Athletic.

The club said Gloucestershire Police are investigating the alleged incident at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

In a statement, Cheltenham said the club have "a zero-tolerance policy to discrimination of any kind".

Proud Robins, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters' network, said they are "bitterly disappointed".

"Discriminatory abuse is a hate crime and any person using it is not a fan and needs to face the full consequences," they added.

Chuks Aneke's last-gasp leveller earned Charlton a 1-1 draw in the game, leaving Cheltenham 13th in League One.