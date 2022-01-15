Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit on the head by a long object thrown from the crowd at the Benito Villamarin

The derby between Sevilla and Real Betis in the Copa del Rey was abandoned after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.

As Betis celebrated Nabil Fekir's equaliser straight from a corner in the 39th minute Jordan was hit by what appeared to be a bar or a pole.

He received treatment on the field but got back to his feet and did not appear seriously hurt. Play was halted for around 10 minutes before referee Ricard de Burgos decided to abandon the game.

Papu Gomez had given Sevilla the lead in the 35th minute before Fekir's stunning goal made it 1-1 four minutes later.