Real Betis v Sevilla abandoned after Joan Jordan hit by object thrown from crowd
The derby between Sevilla and Real Betis in the Copa del Rey was abandoned after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.
As Betis celebrated Nabil Fekir's equaliser straight from a corner in the 39th minute Jordan was hit by what appeared to be a bar or a pole.
He received treatment on the field but got back to his feet and did not appear seriously hurt. Play was halted for around 10 minutes before referee Ricard de Burgos decided to abandon the game.
Papu Gomez had given Sevilla the lead in the 35th minute before Fekir's stunning goal made it 1-1 four minutes later.
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 19Bellerín
- 16Pezzella
- 3González
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 21Rodríguez
- 14William Carvalho
- 10Canales
- 8FekirBooked at 1mins
- 7Juanmi
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 6Ruiz
- 11Tello
- 18Guardado
- 20Lainez
- 22Camarasa
- 23Sabaly
- 24Ruibal
- 25Bravo
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Pastor
- 2Montiel
- 6Gudelj
- 20Santos Silva
- 4Rekik
- 21Torres
- 8Jordán
- 10Rakitic
- 5OcamposBooked at 23mins
- 12Mir
- 24Gómez
Substitutes
- 3Augustinsson
- 9JM Corona
- 14Rodríguez
- 19Acuña
- 22Idrissi
- 32Sánchez Velasco
- 36Romero
- 38Zarzana
- 41Flores
- 43Quintana Navarro
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamSevilla
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6