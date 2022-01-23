Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).
Line-ups
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Okoye
- 2Aina
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 22Omeruo
- 12Sanusi
- 4Ndidi
- 10Ayodele-Aribo
- 17Chukwueze
- 14IheanachoBooked at 20mins
- 15Simon
- 19Awoniyi
Substitutes
- 3Collins
- 6Ajayi
- 7Musa
- 8Onyeka
- 11Onyekuru
- 16Akpeyi
- 18Iwobi
- 20Awaziem
- 23Uzoho
- 24Sadiq
- 25Nwakali
- 28Oladeji Olayinka
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Saïd
- 20Dräger
- 2Ifa
- 3Talbi
- 5Haddadi
- 25Ben Slimane
- 17Skhiri
- 28Laidouni
- 19Rafia
- 11Jaziri
- 7Msakni
Substitutes
- 4Rekik
- 6Bronn
- 8Khaoui
- 10Khazri
- 14Mejbri
- 23Sliti
- 26Jemal
- 27Jebali
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).
Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).
Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.
Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong following a corner.
Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.
Attempt blocked. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Moses Simon.
Hand ball by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).
Attempt blocked. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Rafia with a cross.
Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).
Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).
Match report to follow.