Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
NigeriaNigeria0TunisiaTunisia0

Afcon 2021: Nigeria v Tunisia

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Okoye
  • 2Aina
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 22Omeruo
  • 12Sanusi
  • 4Ndidi
  • 10Ayodele-Aribo
  • 17Chukwueze
  • 14IheanachoBooked at 20mins
  • 15Simon
  • 19Awoniyi

Substitutes

  • 3Collins
  • 6Ajayi
  • 7Musa
  • 8Onyeka
  • 11Onyekuru
  • 16Akpeyi
  • 18Iwobi
  • 20Awaziem
  • 23Uzoho
  • 24Sadiq
  • 25Nwakali
  • 28Oladeji Olayinka

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 20Dräger
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 5Haddadi
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 17Skhiri
  • 28Laidouni
  • 19Rafia
  • 11Jaziri
  • 7Msakni

Substitutes

  • 4Rekik
  • 6Bronn
  • 8Khaoui
  • 10Khazri
  • 14Mejbri
  • 23Sliti
  • 26Jemal
  • 27Jebali
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamNigeriaAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

  2. Post update

    Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hamza Rafia (Tunisia).

  7. Post update

    Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Youssef Msakni (Tunisia).

  9. Post update

    Ola Aina (Nigeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Mohamed Dräger.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Nigeria. Conceded by Bilel Ifa.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Moses Simon.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Aïssa Bilal Laidouni (Tunisia).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Montassar Talbi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hamza Rafia with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Nigeria).

  19. Post update

    Hamza Rafia (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Zaidu Sanusi (Nigeria).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC