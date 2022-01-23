Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 3Thorisdottir
- 5Mannion
- 20Smith
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 7TooneBooked at 29mins
- 8Risa
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 6Blundell
- 9Thomas
- 13Fuso
- 14Groenen
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Korpela
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 4Green
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 23Ayane
- 10Williams
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 2Morgan
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 22Spencer
- 44Lane
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams tries a through ball, but Jessica Naz is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.
Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rosella Ayane.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Risa.