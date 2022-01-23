The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 17Batlle
  • 3Thorisdottir
  • 5Mannion
  • 20Smith
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 7TooneBooked at 29mins
  • 8Risa
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 6Blundell
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Fuso
  • 14Groenen
  • 24Jones
  • 32Baggaley

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Korpela
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 4Green
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23Ayane
  • 10Williams
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 2Morgan
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 22Spencer
  • 44Lane
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home11
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Shelina Zadorsky (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams tries a through ball, but Jessica Naz is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Alessia Russo tries a through ball, but Leah Galton is caught offside.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ella Toone with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aoife Mannion (Manchester United Women).

  12. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Vilde Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Rosella Ayane.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  16. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Risa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Man Utd Women1273226131324
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331310321
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women125161216-416
8West Ham Women103521312114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

