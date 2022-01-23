The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Leat
  • 5Flaherty
  • 15Parker
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 7Evans
  • 2Wyne
  • 4Stringer
  • 10Svitková
  • 9Walker
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 8Snerle
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacIver
  • 3Turner
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 8Christiansen
  • 22Galli
  • 19Anvegård
  • 28Bennison
  • 7Dali
  • 13Gauvin

Substitutes

  • 5Björn
  • 9Duggan
  • 11Emslie
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Anna Anvegård (Everton Women).

  3. Post update

    Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Anna Anvegård (Everton Women).

  6. Post update

    Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.

  14. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gilly Flaherty.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

