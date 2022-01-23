West Ham United Women v Everton Women

Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Leat
- 5Flaherty
- 15Parker
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 7Evans
- 2Wyne
- 4Stringer
- 10Svitková
- 9Walker
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
Substitutes
- 8Snerle
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MacIver
- 3Turner
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 8Christiansen
- 22Galli
- 19Anvegård
- 28Bennison
- 7Dali
- 13Gauvin
Substitutes
- 5Björn
- 9Duggan
- 11Emslie
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Anna Anvegård (Everton Women).
Aurora Galli (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Anna Anvegård (Everton Women).
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Attempt missed. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a cross.
Attempt saved. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Anna Leat.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Katerina Svitková.
Attempt blocked. Anna Anvegård (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Valérie Gauvin (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Izzy Christiansen.
Offside, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gilly Flaherty.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.