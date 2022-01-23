Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women

First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Aston Villa Women 1.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'Brien
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 10Devlin
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 18Barker
- 19Grant
- 20Zajmi
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
- 48Harris
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 44Patten
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde-Browne
- 8Arthur
- 4Allen
- 7Lehmann
- 22HaylesBooked at 31mins
- 10Petzelberger
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Haywood
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- 31Littlejohn
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Demi Lambourne (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.
Post update
Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Foul by Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Sarah Mayling tries a through ball, but Shania Hayles is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shania Hayles.
Booking
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Laura Blindkilde-Browne (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.