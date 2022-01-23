Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea Women 0.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Walsh
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 17Kullberg
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 8Connolly
- 15Green
- 10Kaagman
- 18Carter
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 3Gibbons
- 4Bowman
- 12Bance
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 7Carter
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 22Cuthbert
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 11Reiten
- 17Fleming
- 23HarderBooked at 33mins
- 14Kirby
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 9England
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
- 28Telford
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).
Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Booking
Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.
Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.
Attempt blocked. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.