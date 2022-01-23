The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Chelsea Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 17Kullberg
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 8Connolly
  • 15Green
  • 10Kaagman
  • 18Carter
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbons
  • 4Bowman
  • 12Bance
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 7Carter
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 23HarderBooked at 33mins
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 9England
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Telford
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Chelsea Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Victoria Williams.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

  8. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Booking

    Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

  12. Post update

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Koivisto tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Fran Kirby is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danique Kerkdijk.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonna Andersson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Drew Spence.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

