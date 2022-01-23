The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Follow live updates as Man City host Arsenal in the Women's Super League

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 3Stokes
  • 17Losada
  • 24Walsh
  • 10StanwayBooked at 16mins
  • 16Park
  • 21Shaw
  • 15HempBooked at 33mins

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 18White
  • 19Weir
  • 30Mace
  • 31Pilling

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 15McCabeBooked at 32mins
  • 12Maanum
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 11Miedema
  • 9Mead

Substitutes

  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 5Beattie
  • 13Wälti
  • 20Boye Sørensen
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 24Stenson
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 26Wienroither
  • 77Heath
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

  9. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.

  17. Booking

    Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jessica Park with a cross.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women118213052526
2Man Utd Women1273227131424
3Chelsea Women107122762122
4Tottenham Women126331311221
5Man City Women1262428181020
6Reading Women116141514119
7West Ham Women114521612417
8Brighton Women125161216-416
9Aston Villa Women12417826-1813
10Everton Women11326919-1011
11Leicester City Women132011726-196
12B'ham City Women131111834-264
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories