Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Follow live updates as Man City host Arsenal in the Women's Super League
Line-ups
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 3Stokes
- 17Losada
- 24Walsh
- 10StanwayBooked at 16mins
- 16Park
- 21Shaw
- 15HempBooked at 33mins
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldahl
- 18White
- 19Weir
- 30Mace
- 31Pilling
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 15McCabeBooked at 32mins
- 12Maanum
- 8Nobbs
- 10Little
- 14Parris
- 11Miedema
- 9Mead
Substitutes
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 5Beattie
- 13Wälti
- 20Boye Sørensen
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 24Stenson
- 25Blackstenius
- 26Wienroither
- 77Heath
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Demi Stokes.
Post update
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessica Park (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lauren Hemp following a fast break.
Post update
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Keira Walsh (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vicky Losada (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left.
Booking
Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jessica Park with a cross.