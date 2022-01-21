Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew will be involved on Sunday following Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations

TEAM NEWS

Jordan Ayew is available for Crystal Palace this weekend after returning from international duty with Ghana.

Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate are still involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, while James McArthur and James Tomkins remain out.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could recover in time from the ankle problem he sustained last weekend.

Joel Matip was substituted as a precaution at half-time against Arsenal on Thursday and will also be assessed.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a huge cup game and I think it could affect them on Sunday.

While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away, Liverpool have to work harder for a breakthrough whoever they play, and Palace are good enough defensively to make it really difficult for them.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Call Me Loop

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost nine successive Premier League meetings since a 2-1 win at Anfield in April 2017. The Eagles have never suffered 10 successive top-flight defeats against a single opponent.

Palace's club record 7-0 home defeat in this fixture last season was their sixth league loss in a row against Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

Palace have only won twice in 10 league games and are in danger of losing successive home fixtures for the first time under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles have won two of their past three Premier League encounters against sides starting the day in the top three of the table, beating Spurs 3-0 and Manchester City 2-0 this season.

Their current 10-match scoring streak at home is the club's second longest in the top flight after a run of 12 games from February to October 1990.

Conor Gallagher has been directly involved in 10 Premier League goals in 18 appearances for Crystal Palace. Andrew Johnson is the only Eagles player ever to reach double figures in fewer games.

Christian Benteke has scored six Premier League goals against Liverpool. He scored nine times in 29 top-flight appearances for the Reds in 2015-16.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have won 10 of their 11 league games this season against teams who began this round of fixtures in the bottom half of the table, only dropping points in a 3-3 draw at Brentford.

However, Liverpool could go five league matches without a win in London for the first time since October 2015.

They dropped points in each of their last three Premier League away games.

Roberto Firmino's 10 most recent league goals for Liverpool have all come away, starting with a brace against Crystal Palace last season.

Fabinho is one short of 300 career league appearances.

Klopp has won all six Premier League away fixtures against Crystal Palace - it's a record for most away matches by a manager against a single opponent without ever dropping points.

