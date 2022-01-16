John Souttar (right) has agreed a move to Rangers after six years with Hearts

Hearts' John Souttar chose a move to Rangers over England because he wants to stay close to a seriously ill family member, former manager Craig Levein has revealed.

Levein defended the Scotland centre-back amid a backlash from Hearts fans at his decision to sign a pre-contract with the Ibrox club.

The 25-year-old also held talks with Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

"I feel a bit sorry for John," Levein told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"Very sadly, a family member of John's has a very serious illness and he doesn't want to leave Scotland at the moment.

"I've known this all along and contacted John to ask if it was okay to talk about it. So he's in a really tricky situation and won't go down to England for now, that's a definite.

"The only option on the table, other than staying at Hearts, is Rangers. I believe that's why, he wants to win trophies and be successful, but his primary concern is that he doesn't leave Scotland.

"I would say to any Hearts supporter who is thinking of just the club and not the person, if you had a chance to increase your salary five times and a situation where a family member is seriously ill and you want to spend time with them, then those things are fairly significant events.

"I completely understand his decision to try to secure his future for his family and also to stay in Scotland."

Souttar's six-year Hearts career has been hampered by three serious Achilles injuries, but he is a near ever-present for Robbie Neilson's side this season and featured for Scotland for the first time since 2019.

Levein, who was the centre-back's manager at Hearts for two years from August 2017, believes it would be best for all parties if Rangers buy the player this month rather than wait to get him for free at the end of the season.

"I hope for everybody's sake that a deal can be done," he adds. "John is a complete professional. If he stays and plays for Hearts, I'm sure he'll do his best.

"But he's a human being. If you've got a contract coming up in five months' time, where you know you're going to get money that is life transforming, those tackles that you automatically throw yourself into, you then have a situation that's 60-40 against you, do you go in for the ball?"