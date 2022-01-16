Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Terry Skiverton was manager of Yeovil in their League One days, from February 2009 to January 2012

Yeovil Town legend Terry Skiverton has left the National League club after 23 years' service as a player, manager and on the backroom staff.

The 46-year-old Londoner first joined Yeovil as a player in 1999, back when they were first a non-league club.

He skippered the Glovers to FA Trophy success in 2002, then to the Football League for the first time in 2003 - and he became manager in 2009.

"He's a very close friend. I'll miss him greatly," said boss Darren Sarll.

He told BBC Radio Somerset: "He's done so well for me professionally. A brilliant character and a very good coach."

Skiverton is understood to have accepted a new role at an EFL club.

Yeovil chairman Scott Priestnall added: "Terry is undoubtedly a club legend, both for his service on and off the pitch. He will always be welcome at Huish Park."

The days of Terry Skiverton

Former Chelsea trainee Terry Skiverton made his Football League debut with Wycombe Wanderers and also played for non-league Welling United before going on to make 382 appearances for Yeovil.

He twice led them to promotion as the Glovers reached League One. And he was then part of Gary Johnson's coaching team when they won promotion to the Championship for the first time.

Skiverton became caretaker boss after Johnson's departure, and was then Darren Way's assistant until 2018. He then became academy manager, during which time his son Fin made his Yeovil debut.

He then took on the combined role of academy boss and first-team coach when Sarll was appointed as boss in 2019.