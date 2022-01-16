Last updated on .From the section European Football

There were a combined 23 shots on goal during a lively game

Serie A leaders Inter Milan saw their eight-match winning run come to an end as they were held to a goalless draw at Atalanta.

The visitors were looking to move four points clear at the top of the table but could not find a goal in a game packed with chances.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso produced a stunning save in the second half to deny Edin Dzeko.

The result means Inter are two points clear of AC Milan.

However, Inter's city rivals can go top on Monday if they beat Spezia.

Atalanta remain fourth, one point behind Napoli and one ahead of Juventus.

Earlier, Sergio Oliveira scored on his Roma debut to give Jose Mourinho's side a 1-0 win over struggling Cagliari.