Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
GuineaGuinea16:00GambiaGambia
Venue: Kouekong Stadium, Cameroon

Afcon 2021: Guinea v The Gambia

Line-ups

Guinea

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Keita
  • 5Sow
  • 13Camara
  • 4Conté
  • 6Diawara
  • 7Cissé
  • 23Camara
  • 14Kourouma Kourouma
  • 20Konaté
  • 9Kanté
  • 11Bayo

Substitutes

  • 2Sylla
  • 10Guilavogui
  • 12Conté
  • 15Dyrestam
  • 16Camara
  • 19Kané
  • 21Kaba
  • 22Koné
  • 24Konaté
  • 25Diallo
  • 26Camara
  • 27Siby

Gambia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Gayé
  • 21Janko
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 26Touray
  • 8Darboe
  • 6Marreh
  • 2Bobb
  • 11Barrow
  • 3Jallow
  • 10Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1Jobe
  • 4Ngum
  • 7Jallow
  • 9Ceesay
  • 13Jagne
  • 15Sohna
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 19Colley
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 27Njie
Referee:
Amin Mohamed Omar

Monday 24th January 2022

