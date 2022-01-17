Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Adams Park attracted a crowd of 8,005 on a day when Wycombe's 2-0 home win over Oxford took them top of League One

Wycombe have banned a teenage fan for life for invading the pitch during Saturday's derby with Oxford United.

It comes on top of an ongoing investigation aimed at Oxford fans over reported abuse during the League One game at Adams Park.

A Chairboys statement said: "An 18-year-old has been banned for life for entering the field of play from the terrace and endangering player safety.

"The individual had no previous ticket history at the stadium."

The statement added: "Police confirm that the individual has no affiliation to Oxford United.

"His behaviour does not reflect the excellent conduct of the club's genuine supporters."