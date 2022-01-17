Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi will not be involved in Japan's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against China and Saudi Arabia amid fears the striker could be out injured longer than first thought. (Express) external-link

Kyogo looks likely to be missing for Celtic's meeting with Rangers next month. (Sun) external-link

Celtic feared on-loan Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths would be a distraction if he returned to the club, with the board having agreed a financial deal to cancel the remaining few months of his contract. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has retired from international duty with Canada. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone have had bids for Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden and Inverness CT's Robbie Deas rejected. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Saints manager Callum Davidson says "a lot of clubs have been interested in" McDiarmid Park goalkeeper Zander Clark and added it was "not just Aberdeen". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Manager Stephen Glass says Aberdeen do not need to cash in on their talented young players like Calvin Ramsay this month. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are linked with Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

But Aberdeen have withdrawn their interest in signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren may move for Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan if McGrath leaves Paisley leaves this month. (Record) external-link

Hibs are open to offers for Allan but striker Christian Doidge, who has also been linked with Dundee, will not be leaving Easter Road this window. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell striker Tony Watt's expedited move to Dundee United could be sealed before both clubs return to Scottish Premiership action on Tuesday, with the striker having already agreed a pre-contract summer move to Tannadice. (Record) external-link

Dundee United hope to get fit-again midfield trialist Kevin McDonald back to his best but the club are unlikely to bring striker Lawrence Shankland back to Tannadice. (Express) external-link

Derby's Scotland international and former Aberdeen and Inverness midfielder Graeme Shinnie is expected to join Wigan in a £30,000 deal. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link