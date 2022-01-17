Kelleher says training regularly with Liverpool's number one Alisson has improved his own game

Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher says he is benefitting from the "tight bond" developed in the goalkeeping room at Anfield.

In November Jurgen Klopp brought in 1994 World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel as the first team's third goalkeeping coach and expressed his desire to see the Reds become a "proper goalkeeping school in world football".

"It's a great environment to learn and improve in with such experienced coaches and goalies as well," Kelleher told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have Alisson who is one of the best in the world, and Adrian as well so two senior experienced pros who have really helped me and young lads coming up from the academy."

The Republic of Ireland international, 23, has made 14 appearances for the senior side since joining the club in 2015 and starred in their penalty shootout win over Leicester City in last month's Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Securing a regular starting role remains a tall order with Alisson committing his long-term future to the club last summer by penning a new six-year deal, but Kelleher remains clear that working alongside the Brazil star on a daily basis is of considerable benefit to his own game.

"It's the best to train with him every day. To bring your standards and levels up by just watching him, the techniques he uses and how calm he is in all situations," he said.

"His positioning is very good. He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult, but he makes them look very easy when it's actually a great save.

"His handling is very good, catching balls that other keepers would parry away. If I ever do need to speak to him about anything he would always help me."

Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel joined Liverpool's coaching staff as the side's third first team goalkeeping coach

The arrival of Taffarel, who works alongside existing coaches John Achterberg and Jack Davies, came as the club seek to build their "own philosophy in goalkeeping".

The 55-year-old is combining the role with the goalkeeping coach job he does for Brazil where he holds legendary status having helped his country win the 1994 World Cup, during which he saved a penalty in a nail-biting final shootout against Italy.

"I wasn't born for that but still as a goalkeeper you would know the name," Kelleher said.

"When we knew he was coming in it was a big boost especially for a goalkeeper. There was a lot of excitement to work with him and he has been really good.

"He's a goalkeeping legend so to be able to work with him is class."