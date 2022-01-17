Paul Wotton's Truro finished the game against nine men, as Hendon had a second red card late on

Truro City manager Paul Wotton described his side's 2-0 win at Hendon as the "perfect away performance".

Captain Jamie Richards headed the White Tigers ahead in the 58th minute before the hosts had Christian Smith sent off for a second booking.

Tyler Harvey's 86th-minute goal sealed victory for City, who move up to 11th in the Southern League Premier South.

"It's a tough place to come and their front three are very dangerous, so to keep a clean sheet was great," he said.

"Two bits of quality in the game saw us home. That's three away games on the trot and we've got seven points from nine, so that's great."

Truro are nine points off the play-off places but have three games in hand on the sides occupying the final two play-off spots.

Wotton says his side have their eye on pushing for the top end of the table, if he can bring in some reinforcements to his squad.

"Every manager would rather have the points, but if you look at the league table it's OK with the games in hand and we're still in with a fighting chance," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We're going to be Saturday, Tuesday for a lot so it is going to be about the squad and I need to make a couple of additions because it's going to be a heavy workload on the boys, and you can't get away with that workload with only 13 or 14 players.

"That's up to me to sort out, but at the minute we'll just enjoy today's victory.

"We're third or fourth in the form table now, we're second in the form table away form home, so we're not doing much wrong, we're in there with a fighting chance and that's all you can do."