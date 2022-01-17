Will Huffer, who once played for Leeds United in the Championship, helped Guernsey out in goal

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is pleased with his depleted side's 1-1 draw at Tooting & Mitcham United.

Jacob Fallaize's second-minute foul in the box on Samuel Faniyan saw Mark Waters put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

But Fallaize, who was making his first appearance since re-signing for the club last month, headed Guernsey level shortly before half-time.

The point sees Guernsey stay bottom of the Isthmian League South Central.

But the Green Lions - who are a point behind second-from-bottom Staines Town - have as many as seven games in hand on the sides above them.

"It was a terrible start from us," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We had a bit of a wobble for five minutes and then after that for the rest of the first half we were very dominant, passed the ball around and were in control and created a few chances.

"We were really dominating them and we deserved to get our equaliser.

"But second half they had a real go at us and we couldn't get going and it became a bit of a scrap, and if I'm honest we were probably more relieved to get the final whistle than them, so all in all a good point given the situation and the resources we had."

Huffer helps depleted Green Lions

As well as one Championship appearance for Leeds, Will Huffer twice played for Barnet in the National League in 2019

Guernsey were without a host of players, including newly re-signed goalkeeper Callum Stanton, while reserves Josh Addison and Jordan Kelly were both unavailable.

After a late hunt for a goalkeeper on the Friday before the game, Guernsey brought in former Leeds United youngster and England youth international Will Huffer on a short-term deal.

The 23-year-old, who is due to join a new club next week, was most recently at Northern Premier League side Stalybridge Celtic and made a start for Leeds in a 2-0 win over Bristol City in the Championship in November 2018.

"I think we got a bit lucky there," Vance said.

"You want to use a local goalkeeper but we literally had nobody - injuries, work ties, games going on - so it had to be someone from somewhere else.

"It's difficult when there are teams playing week in week out, they're not going to let their goalkeepers go, so Jamie Dodd had put himself forward and was looking forward to playing in goal, which would have been - I'm not going to say disastrous as he fancied his chances - but it was probably a good thing that I found Will, let's just say that."