Alexia Putellas is Spain women's record appearance holder with 93 caps

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas has been named the Best Fifa Women's Player of the Year and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has won Women's Coach of the Year.

Spain midfielder Putellas, 27, now holds both of the highest individual awards in world football, having won the Ballon d'Or in November.

She helped Barcelona win a domestic double as well as their first ever Women's Champions League last season.

Hayes led Chelsea to the English league title and the Champions League final.

