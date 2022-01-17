Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Tony Watt scored against Dundee United in Motherwell

Tony Watt is expected to join Dundee United from Motherwell on Monday after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

Striker Watt, 28, had agreed a pre-contract summer move to United.

The Tangerines were hopeful of expediting the move after selling Kerr Smith to Aston Villa.

"We have agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player," said Motherwell manager Graham Alexander.