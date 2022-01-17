Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Kion Etete has yet to make a first team appearance for Tottenham

Cheltenham Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side Northampton Town where he scored six goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

He had been on loan at the Cobblers until the end of the season but was recalled earlier this month.

Etete began his career at Notts County, making his debut aged 16.

He moved to Spurs aged 17 in the summer of 2019 and has featured for the Premier League club's Under-18 and Under-23 sides.

"He came on the radar in the summer, but we weren't quite sure he was ready for League One but kept tabs on him. So we think he's going to be a good addition to the squad," Robins boss Michael Duff told the club website.

