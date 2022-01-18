Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Souttar, Aberdeen, McGrath, Celtic, Griffiths
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Left-back Borna Barisic knows he has a selling price but remains focused on Rangers for the time being. (Herald - subscription required)
John Souttar could join Rangers from Hearts earlier than his pre-contract summer move, says Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson but he revealed the Ibrox outfit are yet to make a bid for the Scotland defender. (Sun)
Livingston forward Caleb Chukwuemeka says Rangers tried to sign him last summer. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen felt hard done by only taking a point against Rangers last time out and are determined to go one better at Pittodrie on Tuesday, says Dylan McGeouch. (Express)
McGeouch believes the Dons are ready to attack the season and secure European football. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Aberdeen have pulled the plug on a pre-contract move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath with manager Stephen Glass saying he only wants players with a real hunger to come to Pittodrie. (Express)
Meanwhile, Aberdeen have sold full-back Ronald Hernandez to Atlanta United for a fee and sell-on clause following a loan arrangement. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Celtic's win over Hibernian showed they can cope without striker Kyogo Furuhashi, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Sun)
Kyogo faces another couple of weeks out injured and is a doubt for Rangers' visit on 2 February. (Record)
Postecoglou is unsure whether Kyogo will be fit to face Rangers. (Herald - subscription required)
The Scottish Premiership's top scorer Tony Watt vows to keep scoring after sealing a £100,000 move to Dundee United from Motherwell. (Courier - subscription required)
Dundee manager James McPake is not panicking despite so far failing to land any January signings, having enquired about Hibernian pair Scott Allan and Christian Doidge. (Scotsman - subscription required)
McPake is keen to keep Leigh Griffiths at Dens Park long term, with the on-loan striker having his contract at parent club Celtic cancelled. (Sun)
But McPake says there are no guarantees Griffiths will remain at Dens Park for the rest of the season. (Express)
McPake is aware Griffiths as other options as another striker Jason Cummings returns to Dundee's squad following a disciplinary breach. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Griffiths "is now looking for the next chapter of his career", says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Sky Sports via Record)
Liam Shaw's loan move from Celtic to Motherwell "was a joint decision" with the midfielder saying he and Postecoglou agreed he needs regular first-team football. (Record)
Scottish Premiership bottom club St Johnstone will be better in the second half of the season, insists manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required)