Owura Edwards was at Newport County before joining Bristol City

League Two side Colchester United have completed the signing of winger Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old had joined Exeter on a season-long loan in August but was recalled by the Robins on Friday after making 16 appearances for the Grecians.

Edwards has made four first-team appearances for Bristol City, three of them in the Championship.

He is the younger brother of Forest Green Rovers midfielder Opi Edwards.

