Burnley's last game was a 2-1 defeat to Championship side Huddersfield in the FA Cup on 8 January

Burnley has requested Tuesday's Premier League game at home against Watford be postponed because of a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases in the squad.

The fixture was originally due to be played in December but was called off because of an outbreak at Watford.

The Clarets' game against Leicester on Saturday was also postponed.

A Premier League statement said the latest request would be reviewed later on Monday.

League rules say a club must play a game if they have 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available.

If the game is postponed, it will be the 22nd top-flight match this season to be rescheduled because of coronavirus.

As well as the original Watford fixture, Burnley had games against Aston Villa and Everton postponed in December because of Covid-19 cases among the opposing teams.

The Turf Moor club were without boss Sean Dyche and a number of first-team players because of the virus when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Huddersfield Town earlier in January.

Confirming their submission of an application to postpone the Watford game, Burnley said in a statement: "The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad."

'Games cannot keep being called off' - Analysis

BBC Sport's Simon Stone

There is a lot of noise around the recent Premier League postponements but the league itself feel they are acting properly.

Firstly, there has to be a Covid element to the request. Secondly, it was the managers themselves around Christmas time who were complaining that with reduced squads, players were more likely to get injured. So, in the Premier League's view, injuries are COVID related.

Clearly, those away at the Africa Cup of Nations cannot play either, so meeting the threshold of 13 outfield players plus a goalkeeper is not always straightforward.

In addition, the Premier League have received requests that were denied. We just don't tend to hear about them.

The other point is transparency. It has been argued clubs should have to state why players are missing.

But there is a patient confidentiality element to this. The league cannot say who is injured and who has Covid unless the players themselves allow it. And whilst it might be easy to give numbers, you could accidentally show what absences are for what reasons - and why those players start to return.

Premier League medical officials do have access to the information and this is being used to frame decisions around postponements.

Clearly there will come a point when clubs are told they have to play. The season must finish on 22 May, so games cannot keep being called off indefinitely.

I don't think anyone wants to look that far ahead just yet. But there could be a situation where a club has five outstanding games to fit in - and the complaint about players having too many matches will be being aired again.