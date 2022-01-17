Last updated on .From the section Football

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell will still miss out on the World Cup play-offs semi final, having collected two bookings in qualifying matches

Fifa has agreed yellow cards will be wiped clean in the European play-offs for the 2022 World Cup.

Under Fifa rules, bookings collected in qualifying matches still applied for the March 2022 knockout games.

The new ruling will affect 107 players from the 12 competing nations who were one yellow card away from suspension.

The decision means no player will be suspended for one of the three play-off finals on 29 March for receiving a yellow card at the semi-final stage.

However, the rule change means players who have already collected two bookings in the group stage and not yet served a ban, will be suspended for the semi-final.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke and Wales boss Rob Page had both called for changes to the regulations.

Seven Wales players were one booking away from a potential suspension - Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Kieffer Moore, Harry Wilson, James Lawrence, Chris Gunter and Sorba Thomas.

Eight Scotland players were on the same disciplinary tightrope - captain Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hendry, Scott McTominay, Kevin Nisbet and Stephen O'Donnell.

Scotland will host Ukraine in the play-off semi-final for the 2022 World Cup, while Wales host Austria.

If Scotland and Wales win their matches, they will face each other in Cardiff for a spot in Qatar.

Wales are bidding to reach their first World Cup in 64 years, while Scotland have waited 24 years to play in one.

Other semi-finals include Italy v North Macedonia and Portugal at home to Turkey, with the winners meeting in the final.

That draw means either European champions Italy or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will not be at the World Cup.

The play-off semi-finals and finals, both played over one leg, will take place over the course of five days from 24-29 March.