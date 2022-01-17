Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly celebrates his first goal with Rhys Marshall who provided the assist

Jay Donnelly scored twice as Glentoran came from behind to beat Cliftonville 2-1 and move into second in the table, three points behind leaders Linfield.

Jamie McDonagh curled the ball into the top corner in the fifth minute for a stunning opener in the fifth minute of a pulsating Premiership encounter.

Donnelly flicked the ball into the net from Rhys Marshall's cross to level on the stroke of half-time.

Donnelly then smashed home a header from Hrvoye Plum's corner after 49.

Cliftonville had won each of their first 10 home league matches of the season but have now suffered back-to-back top-flight reverses on their home patch, having gone down 2-0 to derby rivals Crusaders on 4 January.

Glentoran's form on the road has been almost as impressive, this victory taking their record to seven wins and two draws in their last nine away Premiership outings.

The Glens were looking to bounce back from a disappointing home defeat by Larne last time out in the league but found themselves a goal down early on thanks to a superb strike from their former player McDonagh.

Joe Gormley congratulates Cliftonville goalscorer Jamie McDonagh

McDonagh also saw a right-foot shot well parried by Aaron McCarey as he almost grabbed a second.

Donnelly equalised with virtually the last kick of the first half, the striker flicking the ball into the net at the near post after meeting Rhys Marshall's cross.

Glens start second half strongly

The visitors began the second period in barnstorming fashion as Patrick McClean had a header cleared off the line by Conor McDermott, before Donnelly rose unmarked in the area to meet Plum's tantalising delivery and find the back of the net for his 21st league goal of the season.

The Reds fought back however and as they sought to restore parity, Ronan Doherty had a shot blocked, substitute Daniel Kearns rifled an effort wide and McCarey made a brilliant save from a Kris Lowe piledriver.

Glentoran broke quickly in the final minute and Seanan Clucas fired high and wide when clean through on goal, then immediately at the other end McCarey again distinguished himself by pushing Levi Ives' free-kick round the post.

Cliftonville continued to pile on the pressure in the dying seconds but their efforts proved in vain as their opponents avenged a 1-0 loss at the same venue in September.

Paddy McLaughlin's side drop to third in the standings, two points behind Mick McDermott's men.

Mick McDermott praises his side after their 2-1 win over Cliftonville

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott: "It was an entertaining game, a great game for the fans and a great advert for Irish League football.

"The first 10 minutes they started better than us, got a really good goal from Jamie McDonagh, then for about a 25-minute spell we played well and scored a good goal at a good time before half-time.

"We came out strongly in the second half, had multiple corners and got the goal.

"They made changes to their formation and line-up and came back at us but we held firm. Credit to Cliftonville, they are a good team with a really good manager and play good football. Both sets of fans were superb also."