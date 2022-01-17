Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

John-Joe O'Toole signed for Mansfield on a short-term deal in October

Mansfield Town's John-Joe O'Toole has signed a new contract with Nigel Clough's League Two promotion contenders until the summer of 2024.

The 33-year-old ex-Watford veteran, who first played for Clough at Burton, left the Pirelli Stadium last summer.

But, since Clough signed him in October on a short-term deal, the Stags have won nine times in 10 league games to climb to seventh in League Two.

"We're very pleased to see JJ sign his new contract," said Clough.

"Since he's come into the club, we've enjoyed a great run, and JJ's been a part of that. He feels we have a good squad with the potential of success."

Prior to O'Toole's arrival, the Stags had been on a 14-match winless run in all competitions - but they now stand just three points off an automatic promotion place.

Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham last week that O'Toole had "turned down better offers from elsewhere and from a higher division".

The former Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Northampton, Southend and Burton man has so far scored three times in 13 appearances in all competition, playing at the back and in midfield - and has been on the losing side just twice.