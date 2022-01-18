Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Tyrese Fornah made his Forest debut in an FA Cup defeat at Chelsea in January 2020 and had his first start in this season's EFL Cup win over Bradford City in August

Shrewsbury have signed Tyrese Fornah on loan from Championship side Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan to Plymouth Argyle, who finished 18th in League One, a place behind Shrewsbury.

Having made his Forest debut in January 2020, he has played three more first-team matches this season.

Shrewsbury are 15th in League One, 13 points off the play-off places, but only six points clear of trouble.

"We're very happy to have Ty, he's a player we had our eye on last summer when Chris Hughton was in charge of Forest but that one couldn't materialise at the time," said boss Steve Cotterill.

"We revisited it in this window because we do need another midfielder in there."

Fornah, who played 44 times in his loan spell with Plymouth last season, needs two more games to reach 50 career appearances.

He is the second January loan signing by Cotterill, who also brought in striker Saikou Janneh from Bristol City on New Year's Day.

