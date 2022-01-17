Potter 'very happy' at Brighton and dismisses Everton rumours

Graham Potter is resigned to never being a "sexy" Premier League manager - but the Brighton boss has become one of the most admired by working in the right environment.

It has become normal practice in recent months for Potter to be installed as one of the favourites for any vacancy at one of England's bigger clubs.

It happened when Tottenham were looking for a new manager last summer and Potter was again one of the names that circulated in the aftermath of Rafael Benitez's dismissal at Everton on Sunday.

Potter said the link is "just speculation" and he is "very happy" at Brighton.

There must be an element of satisfaction for the 46-year-old as he admits it is hard to imagine being regarded an attractive appointment.

"It is hard to be a sexy name when you are called Potter, especially if your first name is Graham. Then it becomes even more difficult to be sexy," he said.

"Add into that a long face and a ginger beard and all the rest of it and I just have to stick to being a football coach and work with the players."

After starting his managerial career in Sweden with Ostersunds FK over a decade ago, Potter has built an impressive reputation and got the Brighton job after an eye-catching season at Swansea, where his progressive tactics earned many plaudits.

He retained that approach at Brighton and, while the lack of a genuine goalscorer has prevented the Seagulls from fulfilling their maximum potential, should they remain in their current ninth spot, it would be the highest finish in the club's history.

But Potter is the first to admit the achievement is not his alone.

And while he said it was impossible for him to comment on other clubs, it almost seemed to be a list of what he has at Brighton that would be missing at Everton at present, when he explained the reasons he has succeeded at the Amex Stadium.

"The mistake is often to think you are better than you are and can succeed in any environment," he added. "That is not the case.

"I am ambitious. I want to succeed. But I am no magician. I need help. To be successful as a coach, you need good people around you - staff, board, CEO, the strategy of the club, the structures around it, the players. I have got senior players here who are so helpful and supportive.

"We have a fantastic chairman who provides the clarity, vision and support for us all and allows us to get on with our work.

"Everything around the club gives you a chance as a coach."