Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Paul Kalambayi made 69 appearances for AFC Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon defender Paul Kalambayi has signed a new contract until 2024.

The 22-year-old centre-back has 69 first-team appearances since joining the League One side in 2015.

Kalambayi told the Dons' website: "It's the club where I came from, my first professional club, and I really love the club and the story.

"I feel my chapter here is still not closed. I've got a lot more to offer and, for me personally, I don't think the fans have seen the best of me yet."

Wimbledon currently sit 20th in League One, two points above the relegation zone.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.