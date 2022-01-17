Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Ronald Hernandez made just six appearances for Aberdeen despite the club paying a large transfer fee

Aberdeen have recouped a "substantial transfer fee" after defender Ronald Hernandez's move to Atlanta was made permanent, said chairman Dave Cormack.

The Venezuelan international, 24, arrived at Pittodrie in 2020 for a reported six-figure from Norwegian team Stabaek, but only made six appearances.

He was given compassionate leave to be with his family later that year and moved to Atlanta on loan.

"This is a good outcome for the club and for Ronnie," said Cormack.

"We've recouped the vast majority of our investment in the player with the potential for future returns through a sizeable sell-on."

The initial transfer to Aberdeen was questioned by many supporters, most recently at the club's AGM in December, but Cormack explained in a club statement that "there was nothing out of the ordinary in this signing or subsequent loan and transfer."

Cormack added: "The board believed this to be a good investment for the club. Had we any inclination that he would rarely play, we would never have signed him."