Fleetwood Town v Plymouth Argyle

FleetwoodFleetwood Town19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|24
|17
|3
|4
|47
|24
|23
|54
|2
|Sunderland
|28
|16
|6
|6
|53
|33
|20
|54
|3
|Rotherham
|26
|16
|5
|5
|46
|18
|28
|53
|4
|Wycombe
|28
|15
|7
|6
|46
|33
|13
|52
|5
|MK Dons
|27
|13
|7
|7
|46
|32
|14
|46
|6
|Oxford Utd
|27
|13
|7
|7
|43
|31
|12
|46
|7
|Plymouth
|26
|12
|7
|7
|41
|31
|10
|43
|8
|Sheff Wed
|26
|10
|10
|6
|36
|32
|4
|40
|9
|Ipswich
|27
|10
|8
|9
|45
|37
|8
|38
|10
|Portsmouth
|26
|10
|8
|8
|29
|25
|4
|38
|11
|Burton
|26
|10
|6
|10
|33
|32
|1
|36
|12
|Cambridge
|27
|9
|9
|9
|37
|39
|-2
|36
|13
|Accrington
|27
|10
|6
|11
|33
|43
|-10
|36
|14
|Charlton
|27
|9
|6
|12
|34
|32
|2
|33
|15
|Bolton
|26
|9
|5
|12
|33
|37
|-4
|32
|16
|Lincoln City
|26
|8
|7
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|31
|17
|Cheltenham
|27
|7
|10
|10
|32
|46
|-14
|31
|18
|Shrewsbury
|27
|8
|6
|13
|26
|30
|-4
|30
|19
|Wimbledon
|25
|6
|10
|9
|31
|37
|-6
|28
|20
|Fleetwood
|26
|7
|7
|12
|38
|45
|-7
|28
|21
|Morecambe
|27
|7
|6
|14
|38
|53
|-15
|27
|22
|Crewe
|27
|5
|7
|15
|24
|45
|-21
|22
|23
|Doncaster
|27
|5
|4
|18
|19
|49
|-30
|19
|24
|Gillingham
|26
|3
|9
|14
|21
|44
|-23
|18
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.