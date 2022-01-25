National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Boreham Wood

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield23138244202447
2Halifax24145538191947
3Stockport23143644242045
4Bromley23135540261444
5Boreham Wood21127230141643
6Wrexham23126540241642
7Notts County21125440251541
8Dag & Red24123945311439
9Solihull Moors23116634231139
10Grimsby23113935251036
11Torquay24104103838034
12Woking23101123836231
13Yeovil229492324-131
14Eastleigh229492634-831
15Barnet227692636-1027
16Altrincham2575133745-826
17Aldershot2475122837-926
18Southend2274112133-1225
19Maidenhead United2274112541-1625
20Wealdstone2266102133-1224
21Weymouth2244142443-1916
22King's Lynn2232172047-2711
23Dover2404201958-39-8
View full National League table

