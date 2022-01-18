Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Tylar Magloire made his most recent Blackburn appearance against Blackpool in October

Northampton Town have signed Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has made seven appearances for Blackburn, five of them in the current campaign.

He is Northampton's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of Cardiff's Chanka Zimba.

"Tyler has a decent range of experience under his belt and is someone we have been tracking closely for some time," said Cobblers boss Jon Brady.

"He will give us the option of changing systems if we want to, he will provide competition to the other centre backs, he will add depth to the squad and he has the attributes we are looking for."

Northampton's next League Two game is away to Sutton United on Saturday.

Magloire had previous loan spells with Rochdale, Hartlepool and Motherwell, making 10 Scottish Premiership appearances for the latter in 2020-21.

